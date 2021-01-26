General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

9 key points raised by GMA to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) has said the country records an average of 600 new coronavirus cases daily.



This was contained in a press statement signed by the president of GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea.



The Ghana Health Service has meanwhile confirmed that the Covid-19 virus has now spread to all 16 regions of the country.



Ghana Health Service(GHS) said over 695 new cases were recorded on January 21, increasing the active cases from 3,286 to 3,525 and total case count of 61,498.



The GHS believes the country is witnessing a surge in cases.



On the back of this development, the Ghana Medical Association has raised nine(9) key points aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.



Below are the points;



