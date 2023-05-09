9 injured in multiple car crash at Gomoa Okyereko

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

Nine passengers are seriously injured after four cars crashed at Gomoa Okyereko Junction on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region



The accident happened at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District on the Central Region Monday, May 8, 2023 evening.



The vehicles involved are Honda civic salon car GX- 4649-22, Kia Cargo car, GR-8709-18, Toyota 4 Runner, GE- 5801-12 and Urvan GG-2102-23.



In an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the Public relations officer of the Ghana National Fire Service Winneba Branch, ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie revealed that, the Honda civic salon car made a wrongful overtaking but lost control and collided with the Cargo leading to the accident.



According to ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, all the victims have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.