9 NDC aspirants cleared to contest Amasaman Parliamentary Primaries

Politics of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has finally given the green light to delegates (branch executives) without the constituency executives in Amasaman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region to join hundreds of other Constituencies to elect both the Presidential and Parliamentary candidates at primaries slated for the 13th May 2023 for the 2024 general elections.



Amasaman is one of the Constituencies that could not take part in many of the internal elections- Regional and National Delegates Conference/Congress held a few months ago just because the constituency failed to elect Constituency Executives for such exercise due to a court injunction placed on the party by the Constituency Chairman to challenge his prolonged suspension from the party for allegedly printing and selling party membership cards without authorization prior to the reorganization of the party.



Currently, the Amasaman Constituency is going for this primaries without the Constituency Executives since it has never organized the Constituency election to elect new executives.



For these primaries, a total of two thousand, seven hundred and nineteen (2,719) delegates drawn from two hundred and ninety-nine (299) branches as well as former MMDCEs and other past NDC government appointees are expected to converge at a school park opposite the Ga West Municipal Assembly to vote for Nine Parliamentary Aspirants who are seeking to represent the party for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.



The Amasaman seat used to be an NDC seat until the last general election when NPP snatched it from the Party following the removal of a sitting NDC MP at primaries among other factors.



The nine aspirants that have successfully filed and been vetted, not in any particular order are: William Ahamadzi, Sedem Kwaku Afenyo (the 2020 PC), Precious Kwaku Senafiawu, Samuel Atsu Forson, and Martin Nii Aryee Tagoe.



The rest are Henry Nii-Chartey Marble, Alhaji Mamudu, Ernest George Thompson, and Emmanuel Quashie.