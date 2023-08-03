9,359 AIDS-related deaths recorded in 2022 – Report

Health News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to new data released by the Ghana AIDS Commission, a total of 16,574 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections were recorded in 2022.



The figure compares to a total of 18,036 infections recorded in 2021.



The 16,574 new HIV infections affected people of all ages.



Infections were recorded in 13,706 people aged 15 and up; 2,180 children aged zero to 14 years; 645 adolescents aged 10 to 19 years; and 739 young people aged 15 to 24 years.



The total number of AIDS-related deaths recorded for people of all ages was 9,359, the data added.



Adults (15+ years) were 7,179; children (0-14 years) 2,180; adolescents (10–19 years) 645 and young people (15–24 years) were 739.



At the moment, the total HIV in Ghana stands at 354,927 with persons aged 15 and above leading the chart with 330,215 infections.