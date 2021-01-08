General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

8th Parliament drama: Why Ursula Owusu became the ‘Woman of the Match’

MP for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Her ‘girl power’ was on full display during the chaos that struck Parliament’s inauguration on January 7, 2020.



This was when the NDC MP’s took over the seats of the Majority of the 7th Parliament ahead of the official inauguration ceremony of the 8th Parliament.



Not allowing herself to be intimidated by any means, she stood her ground and fought for her party amidst the flying blows, scolds, yells, verbal insults, and so on.



It was a clear case of “If persuasion fails, force must be applied” as the Ablekuma West MP had to go the extreme to get what she wanted.



Ursula Owusu vs Collins Dauda



Ursula insisted on sitting with the NDC MPs despite attempts by the leadership of the NPP to have her sit on the left side.



After she was shoved by one of the NDC MPs when she picked a seat on the side dominated by them, Mrs. Ursula Owusu retaliated by pushing Collins Dauda to the floor.



Dragging her knees on the floor, she held on to his shirt and kept on pushing him from the chair but the Asutifi South MP resisted.









Ursula Owusu vs Mintah Akandoh



After a series of struggles and finally securing a seat at the Majority side, Mrs. Owusu got up from the seat to go to the bathroom and the Juaboso MP hurriedly occupied the seat.



Ursula after returning from the washroom and realizing Mr. Akandoh had occupied her chair was compelled to sit on his lap.



She unperturbedly relaxed on the MP’s laps despite calls from her several colleagues to get up.









Ursula decided to stand throughout the Parliamentary proceedings



Mrs. Owusu Ekuful refused to take a seat in Parliament after she claimed all the seats she wanted had been hijacked by the NDC MP’s.



The MP intended to stand on the middle floor of Parliament till all proceedings were over.







Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stands in the middle aisle refusing to sit on either side



