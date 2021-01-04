General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

879 active cases, 336 deaths: Ghana’s coronavirus situation as announced by President Akufo-Addo

Coronavirus has claimed 336 lives in the country

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has provided an update on Ghana’s battle against the novel coronavirus.



Per the numbers announced by the president in his 21st address, Ghana has 879 active cases, of which 18 are severely ill.



The country’s death toll now stands at 336, according to the President.



He further disclosed that so far 674,812 tests have been conducted, of which about 55,220 tested positive.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated the need for Ghanaians to continue adhering to the safety protocols.



He reminded Ghanaians of the difficulties experienced during the lockdown period and urged the citizenry not to let their guards down.



President Akufo-Addo also stated that government is working hard to procure the coronavirus vaccine and he is confident that can be achieved in the first half of the year.









