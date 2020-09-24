General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

86 tertiary students benefit from 'Power to do more' scholarship scheme

George Andah with a beneficiary

Deputy Minister of Communications, also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency Hon Neenyi George Andah has given scholarship to 86 brilliant but needy tertiary students with the cost of Gh86,000 from his 'power to do more' scholarship scheme through his common fund within the Constituency.



During his speech the honourable minister charged the students to take advantage of scholarship scheme to eradicate poverty in area by becoming the future leaders and serve the community.



He added that, students should remember the scholarship is being given base on performance since over 500 students apply for the scholarship but only 86 were qualify and if they want to enjoy the scheme they need to work hard by pulling out better grades.



Hon George Andah further said, since he assumed office as member of parliament he has able to support over 200 students through his "power to more" scholarship scheme.



He however charge the students to remember him during the upcoming polls so he can retain the seat and to support the education sector



Furthermore, Some of the beneficiaries also expressed their excitement to Mireku Nyampong for making their dream come true.



On other hand, Hon George Andah cut sod for the construction of 7 kilometers stretch of Awutu Bawjiase-Obrachire road.



The Awutu Senya West Lawmaker believes it high time residents enjoys some relief and that's why he has made everything possible for a Chinese firm to come on the road from Monday for work to commence.





