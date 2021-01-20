General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

840 nurses get coronavirus, 4 dead

Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks

At least 840 nurses have been infected with Coronavirus in Ghana, with four nurses reportedly to have died from the Coronavirus.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association made this known in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.



According to the statement, “at the peak of the first wave in July 2020, eight hundred and forty (840) nurses and Midwives were infected and two deaths had been recorded.”



It added that “the death toll now stands at four (4) with the recent demise of Mr Solomon Nsor, a senior staff nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region.”



It noted that “a number of the staff currently infected with the virus are nurses and midwives and there is therefore the need to test all staff at the hospital and proper measures to quarantine and treat those infected. Contact tracing should also be initiated to identify those infected for treatment.”