Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: GNA

84-year-old woman allegedly murdered in her room

The suspect is a 40-year-old man who is said to be on the run

An 84-year-old woman, Madam Comfort Otuah, has been found dead in her room at Akwakwaa in the Agona East District of the Central region.



The body of Madam Otuah was found in a pool of blood by one Madam Comfort Aba.



Police Superintendent, Mr Seth P. Yirenkyi, Agona Swedru District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Police were investigating a case of suspected murder.



According to Superintendent Yirenkyi a 40-year-old man, who the police suspect, had a hand in Madam Otuah’s death is on the run.



He said the Police would continue with investigations to unravel the cause of the woman’s death.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.