8 years in opposition yet your only message is 24-hour economy - Dan Botwe blasts Mahama

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign team, Dan Botwe, has expressed worry over John Dramani Mahama’s lack of vision.



According to him, the former president stayed in opposition for eight years but has not been able to come up with anything new to convince the people of Ghana to return him to office.



“One would have thought that you’d be in power for eight years. You are the former president, you were rejected in 2016, you came back in 2020, you were rejected again, and you still want to come back in 2024.



"So you have a whole eight years to do an analysis of what made Ghanaians reject you — what were our policies, What was at play?



"Why didn’t Ghanaians renew my mandate in 2016, Why did they reject me again in 2020? Did I do anything wrong? Is it that I couldn’t read the mood of Ghanaians? So what new things should I bring?



"And you have eight years at your disposal to come back and hit Ghanaians with something new. I’m not sure you’ve been hit with anything new from John Dramani Mahama.



"You have eight years with a whole team to come back and tell Ghanaians something new, and you are mentioning the 24-hour economy? This is what Ghanaians are going to analyse. We are going to that environment, we are going to the playing field, and we are going to play there,” he said.



On whether the New Patriotic Party is prepared for the 2024 election, he indicated that the party was conscious of the fact that the 2024 election is around the corner and that they started preparing after they won in 2020.



He indicated that they will pull all resources to ensure that they are victorious and make history as the only political party to break the eight-year cycle in Ghana’s history.