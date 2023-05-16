8-year-old boy dies after taking substance suspected to be palm wine

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

An eight-year-old boy has died after a farmer allegedly poisoned a substance suspected to be palm wine.



The incident happened in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



The boy, identified as Agya Kwao, is said to have been rushed unconscious to the hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.



Recounting the incident, his aunt, Mercy Acquah, said his nephew was seen looking drunk and unconscious.



“I was home when I had a call to come and see my nephew. I got there, and I saw him drunk and unconscious. We rushed him to the hospital, and it was detected that he had taken poison. We tried forcing him to vomit the poison, but it didn’t work. He died a few hours later. The police came for the sample and detected it was poisonous,” citinewroom.com quoted.



The, suspect, according to reports poisoned the palm after he suspected that his wine was consistently stolen by someone.



The suspect has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku Police Command, which is assisting with the investigation.



