General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

8 reasons the NPP believes Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not fit to be vice president

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the NDC’s flag bearer choice as a bad one for both the opposition party and the country.



According to the NPP, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s track record negates the gains of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming December 7, 2020 polls.



Following the announcement of the former Education Minister as the running mate of John Mahama after a unanimous endorsement by the NDC National Executive Committee on Monday, July 6, the ruling party conducted a press conference.



Addressing the media, the director of communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoah reminded Ghanaians that Prof. Opoku-Agyemeng was the wrong signal.



Below are 8 of the reasons why the NPP believes Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not fit to be Vice President of Ghana



She superintended over a supposed Progressively Free S.H.S where students were made to pay Gh1500 to GH1700 per student in some schools. It is on record that, monies budgeted for and approved by Parliament to be paid on behalf of students as day students were never paid till date.



As Education Minister, teachers were paid three months’ arrears for three years of work, sometimes more than that and sometimes less than that.



Yearly incremental jump in salary scales of Teachers was wickedly cancelled.



Allowance for Trainee Teachers was cancelled at a time they were paying only 9000 beneficiaries claiming it was huge on government’s purse.



Research and Book allowances of our hard-working Lecturers were cancelled. There were no Teaching and Learning Materials in our schools, Ghanaians were insulted even when they asked for common chalk.



It was during her reign as Minister for Education that Teachers were always harassed by B.N.I. Officials.



She presided over the near collapse of the scholarships Secretariat. Students on Foreign Scholarships were always complaining because their fees and other allowances were always in arrears.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.