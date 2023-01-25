8 pupils die on their way to school as boat capsizes on Volta Lake

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Eight pupils from the Atikagome Community in the Sene East District of the Bono East region have reportedly died after the boat they were traveling on to school capsized on the Volta Lake.



They were among 12 other pupils traveling from Atikagome to Wayokope when the incident occurred midway through the journey.



Speaking on the issue, the Sene East Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ibrahim Wudonyim, stated that the information about the incident came to them late.



He added that the school that the pupils attend was the only one in the community.