8 persons die in boat accident on Oti River

Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Eight persons have been confirmed dead after their boat capsized on the Oti River on March 27, 2023.



The passengers are reported to be mourners traveling from Kpajoti, a village in the Krachi Nchumuru District to Sabaja in the Krachi West Municipality without life jackets.



According to 3news.com, the Assemblyman for Wuringa electoral area, Francis Yaw Bio, indicated that the number of passengers onboard the canoe was 11 which is more than the six the canoe could take.



“There were eleven people in the canoe, including the driver making it 12. The number was bigger than what the canoe could take, they are supposed to be six passengers,” he said.



He further said investigations have commenced into the cause of the accident.



