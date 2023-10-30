You are here: HomeNews2023 10 30Article 1871861

'8 is written!' - PRESEC Legon secures 8th victory as NSMQ champions

Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) have been crowned winners of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

The record winners on Monday, October 30, 2023, beat competition from Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota Secondary School to clinch the title for the 8th time in the history of the competition.

After five thrilling rounds of intellectual contention, PRESEC carried the day with 40 accumulated points.

Achimota had 28 points, while Opoku Ware trailed with 23 points.

In addition to winning this year, PRESEC had won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022.





