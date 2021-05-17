8-day 'dumsor' ends today

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Class FM

A scheduled 8-day load shedding exercise in parts of Accra is expected to end today Monday, 17 May 2021.



Load shedding exercise began on Monday, 10 May 2021.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in a statement indicated that the power cut is necessary to enable its contractors to undertake some works to improve the supply of power in Accra.



Power was interrupted between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as 6 pm and 6 am within the scheduled period.



Some of the affected areas were Nsakina, Oduman, Odorkor Official town, Odorgonno, Korle Gonno, Chorkor, Mallam, Gbawe, Glefe, Nyanyano, Kakraba, Iron City, Tuba, Anyaa, Bubiashie, Abossey Okai, Ashalaja, Opeikuma, Mataheko, Sakaman, Tetegu among others.