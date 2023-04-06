8 alleged weed dealers attack Community police personnel at Juaben

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two Community Police officers with Asante Juaben district Police Command in the Ashanti region have been attacked with Pestle by eight alleged weed dealers in Juaben.



A video intercepted by GHone News, saw eight able men pounding helpless police officers in uniform while other members of the group hit the victim with a huge pestle, sticks and stones while on the floor.



The victims had blood oozing from the victim’s mouth and nose and other parts of his body where he was hit with a stick.



The unfortunate incident according to the Assembly member of Asante Juaben, Ransford Osei, happened on Wednesday April 5, 2023.



“Per my checks, police in the area had arrested a friend of those you saw in the video for dealing in some illicit drugs, the two community police officers were reported to have taken Gh¢1, 000 from the gang under the guise of giving it to the commander for the swift release of their friend” Juaben Ransford Osei alleged.



“The group after waiting for some time without any positive results went to the police station and discovered that the two community Police officers did not give the money to their commanders for the release of their friend as promised and they got agitated”. He explained.



“They went to the various homes of the officers and attacked them, the one you see striking them with a pestle is known in the area as Owuraku, 26, who lives in my Electoral Area, and the other one is called Exhibit, 33”.



Juaben Ransford Osei further confirmed, the two attacked Community Police officers have been hospitalized responding to treatment.





Meanwhile the Juaben Police Command has arrested six persons captured in the video attack; the two Community Police officers have been arrested to assist police investigation.