8 NDC regional executives invited for campaigning in military camouflage

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have invited about eight members of Ashanti region executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for campaigning in the party’s “Green Army”.



The eight are expected to appear before the Police command on Monday for wearing Military camouflage for political party activities during former President John Mahama’s campaign tour last week in the region.



Confirming the invitation on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the first Vice Chairman of the party, Captain retired Kwame Jabari said, they are preparing to meet the regional police commander to justify the use of the uniform.



“The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their antinational Organizer and Youth Organizer Nana Boakye have all been wearing the camouflage so why us,” Mr. Jabari asked.



According to him, the Party will not be cowards to the police and military intimidation in Ashanti region for no wrong doing.



“They call us on the phone for a meeting after 9am, we are now going to meet as a party to make a decision on the invitation extended to us, either to honor the invitation or not. By our principle we will decide whether the invitation is intimidation tactics or not. If we deem it as intimidation we will not honor it if it is not we must honor it.



“We have dozens of pictures of NPP National and regional executives including their supposed disband vigilante group who wear the military camouflage for their party activities so why didn’t the police invite them but us. So we see this police invitation as selective justice being pushed by a group of faceless people. I believe the NPP regional executives are afraid of my current role in NDC by re-organizing the party hence this intimidation approach. But they have made a big mistake. It will not work. I can’t be intimidated,’’ he stressed.



