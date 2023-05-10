8,407 malaria cases recorded in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



More than 8,000 malaria cases have been recorded for the first quarter of this year in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.



It recorded 6,157 cases same period last year as compared to 8,407 this year indicating an increase number of cases.



Statistically, the figures represent a rise of 2,250 malaria cases recorded in the Municipality. A situation which needed prompt and immediate attention for speedily reduction.



According to Nana Kwame Gyamfi, the Disease Control Officer of UDEM, the Directorate was optimistic to the reduction of the cases as it had been piloted in the second phase of the Malaria Vaccination Implementation Programme (MVIP).



Receiving the vaccines late in March this year, the Directorate have administered about vaccines to 122 children in the Municipality.



Though the roll-out of the vaccines plagued with misinformation, conception and fake news, the officers have embarked on intensive house to house and public education to convince caregivers and parents on the need for protecting their children from malaria.



The refusal rate he said was minimal now and process was ongoing smoothly. He noted that galamsey pits, bushes, uncovered drainage systems were contributing factors of increase malaria cases in the area.



The Municipality with over 11,553 population lacked equipment, logistical in terms of quality healthcare delivery and called on authorities to come to their aid.



Gyamfi said all public health facilities especially the CHPS compounds needed renovation including weighing scale, photocopier machines, computers among others for effective service delivery.



Also, there were only ten fridges available for vaccine storage which was inadequate and appealed for more to support the municipality in that regard.



He entreated parent to quickly rush to the nearest health facility to get their children immunized for protection.



The Disease Control Officer advised the citizen to sleep under treated mosquito net, keep their environment clean and safe for their health.