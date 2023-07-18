7th national COVID-19 vaccination exercise to begin July 19

Health News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it will begin it’s 7th National COVID-19 Vaccination Exercise from Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



The exercise will end on Sunday, July 23, 2023.



According to a tweet by UTV, this exercise is aimed at immunising about one million persons.



The tweet added that so far, as has been reported by the GHS, 10 million people out of the more than 30 million population in the country have fully received the vaccines.



It added that the rest of the population are yet to either vaccinate or undergo complete vaccination.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines that came into the country on March 1, 2021.



