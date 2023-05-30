7th edition of National Core Subjects Quiz launched

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: GNA

The 7th Edition of the National Core Subjects Quiz - NCSQuiz for Junior High Schools on both regional and national platforms was held on Friday, 19th May 2023 at the Accra College of Education Community Library.



Speaking at the launch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PAL Foundation & Verbal Transformers, organizers of the quiz, V.T. Albert Tetteh Amafu delivered an inspiring welcome speech and a brief recap of the previous editions as a tip-off on how challenging, yet worthwhile their efforts have been in attaining this exceptional height.



“We have gone through terrible times, but thanks to God for always using us to make significant impacts in our nation as we selflessly continue to make education appealing to all sects of Ghanaians and beyond. Great thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate our 7th anniversary today. God bless you and God bless our homeland, Ghana”, he said.



He added that, the theme was carefully selected to help restructure the mindset of the youth to explore and adopt worthy networking modes that will undoubtedly catalyze and maximize their visions, missions and purposes in this world, hence the significant advancements of our beloved motherland.



“Quality Education must go on beyond the walls of our schools, so we expect everyone who has gained any form of higher knowledge to find joy in giving back to society via effective youth networking platforms in order to inspire many others to yearn for nothing short of greatness. Students, be bold enough to educate your parents at home as well as needy friends in the communities. Do not ONLY play with them, Teach Them! Make it a priority, because without the masses being even basically educated, formally and/or informally, the expected growths and developments of the nation will continue to be a mystery”, he stressed.



The study of the core subjects; English Language, Integrated Science, Mathematics and Social Studies has been very challenging in the educational system hence the introduction of the NCSQuiz that seeks to make them appealing to the students, and the results/feedbacks gotten from the head teachers, teachers and representatives of the sponsors so far proves clearly that the initiative has achieved its goals in the past six (6) years. The guest speakers also lauded the organizers of the quiz and as well called on corporate bodies to make the event greater.



Over 350 persons were present at the event with participating schools from the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region and the Volta Region. The Balloting of schools for the 2023 NCSQuiz Championship was also carried out. The schools were very inspired and challenged by the guest speakers to do their possible best to excel in their studies. The event also featured thrilling performances and a special networking session. It was indeed an unforgettable experience!



The event had Mr. John Kwame Aponay (Headmaster of Mamprobi E. P. Basic School & Former head of examinations for Greater Accra Region, Ghana Education Service) as the Chairman of the event as well as many awe-inspiring guests including Dr. Sarah Dorgbadzi (Head of Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ghana – Legon and Founder of Lododo Art Foundation), Dr. Wale Okediran (Secretary-General of Pan-African Writers Association), Dr. Benjamin Anyagre (Immediate Past Executive Director – Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute), Mrs. Matilda Mercer-Yeboah (Head Librarian, Accra College of Education Community Library) amongst other distinguished guests who graced the event to lecture on the theme for the 2023 NCSQuiz Championship; "Youth Networking".



The 7th edition of the NCSQuiz will commence on Monday, 19th June 2023 to Friday 30th June 2023 at Television Africa Ghana, 9:00am each day.

The National Core Subjects Quiz is powered by Verbal Transformers