General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

7th Parliament to be dissolved midnight of January 6

The 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will be dissolved at midnight 6th January 2021, a statement issued by the legislative House has disclosed.



According to the statement, the House will stand dissolved in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



It is also expected that President Akufo-Addo will deliver his final State of the Nation address on January 5, 2021.



“On Tuesday 5th January 2021, the final message on the State of the Nation will be delivered in Parliament at 10:00 am prompt by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.”



The statement added: “Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”





