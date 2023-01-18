75-year-old evangelist missing after house-to-house evangelism at Kormantse

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 75-year-old Jehovah's Witness Evangelist is nowhere to be found after embarking on house-to-house evangelism at Kormantse-Kokodo near Mankessim in the Central Region.



The aged evangelist was always said to be active in the Church’s Evangelism ministry though she cannot speak well.



News of the old lady going missing has thrown the residents into a state of great fear.



They suspect she might have been killed, hence called on the Police Service to conduct an investigation to establish her whereabouts.



Mr Kojo Tsibu, the spokesperson for the Anona family at Kormantse-Kokodo in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said Obaapanyin Efua Efeduwah, slim, tall and fair in complexion with a speech impairment, wore a pink straight dress and a pair of slippers on Friday, January 13, 2023 when she left home around 12:00 PM to join colleagues of Jehovah Witness to spread the word of God but has since not returned.



According to Opanyin Kojo Tsibu, all effort made by the family to reach their beloved Obaapanyin Efua Efeduwah within these 4 days has proved futile.



He further noted that family members at Kormantse-Kokodo have officially reported the issue to the Saltpond Police Command seeking their assistance.



The case has been also reported at the Mankessim Police Station for investigation.



