Source: GNA

75 farmers receive training on small ruminants

Each of the farmers received a certificate and a nanny to put the training into practice

The Dachio South Women Farmers Association, a community-based organization in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Department of Agriculture, has trained about 75 farmers from Dachio and Katanga on the rearing of small ruminants.



At a short ceremony at Dachio in the Bolgatanga East District, Mr Collins Atuah, the Project Coordinator for Dachio South Women Farmers Association, said the Skills Development Fund (SDF), a Non-Governmental Organization, sponsored the training.



He said due to the negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the farmers, the Regional Director and staff of the Department of Agriculture decided to use their allowances from the training to procure the small ruminants for the farmers and to build two model animal houses in the two communities.



The farmers received training on good animal husbandry practices to reduce mortality, cheap and good feeding practices, best housing methods, disease prevention and control and good record keeping.



Mr Atuah commended the SDF and the regional directorate of the Department of Agriculture for the support.



He said the project would help to improve animal health, increase production and contribute to reducing poverty among the women.



Mr Atuah commended the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for supporting the vulnerable farmer groups with COVID-19 preventive and hygiene materials to help protect them.





