General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GNA

72nd Annual New Year School opens on Tuesday

The 72nd Annual New Year School and Conference opens in Accra on Tuesday, January 19, at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The School will be officially opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It is under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana, on the theme: "Building Ghana in the Face of Global Health Crises”.



Since its inception in 1948, the Annual New Year School and Conference has been the flagship programme of the University, which always opens at the beginning of the year.



The focus of this year’s programme will be on global health crisis due to the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies and lives.



Participants will include experts from the health and education sectors, organised labour, and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.



The usual weeklong programme has been shortened to two days due to the pandemic. It will end on January 20.