72 minors lost to road crashes in Jan/Feb – MTTD

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Road crashes continue to wreak havoc to Ghanaians.



Latest figures released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have revealed that at least 72 minors have died through road crashes within January and February 2021 alone.



January and February road crashes have also increased by 11.1% to 2,560 reported cases.



Associated injuries also increased from 7.25 percent to 2,766 road users having been injured.

The Director of Education and Research of the MTTD, Supt. Alexander Obeng, said it is not looking good.



Speaking on the 3FM‘s Sunrise morning show, Mr Obeng said in the past they used to record these figures within four months and not two months.



“Those lost to these crashes stands at 517 which saw a whopping 31.55% over the same period last year which is incomparable because in the past we used to register this either four months or first quarter.



“The other worrying aspect is that we realized that though motor cycles were fewer as compared to commercial and private vehicles they [ motor riders] accounted for about 45% of these 517 crashes which stands at 212 and 105 related to private vehicles injuries”.



Meanwhile, the Director of Programmes and Planning at the National Road Safety Authority, David Adonteng, said commercial motorcycles or Okada still remain illegal as far as the NRSA is concerned.