71-year-old Ghanaian nanny arrested in the US as camera captures her abusing a child

Abena Yeboah was captured on camera physically abusing a little child under her care

Police in the US, New York City have arrested a 71-year-old Ghanaian nanny identified as Abena Yeboah after being captured on camera physically abusing a little child under her care.



According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Bronx woman was hired to take care of a baby in Hackensack but she abused the toddler instead.



She has been charged with one count of Title 9 child abuse.



Officials disclosed that the police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8.



“During her time as a nanny for the family, she was observed on a nanny camera physically abusing the child by hitting, kicking, and yanking the child by the arm,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said while announcing Yeboah’s arrest.



The suspect was arrested in the Bronx by New York police after Hackensack police issued a warrant for her. She was taken into custody and is awaiting an extradition hearing.



New Jersey’s Title 9 child abuse statute makes it a fourth-degree crime to inflict "unnecessarily severe corporal punishment” or “unnecessary suffering or pain, either mental or physical,” on a child.



People convicted of a fourth-degree crime face up to 18 months in prison.

