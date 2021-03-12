General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

#70andbeautiful trends on Twitter as Rebecca Akufo-Addo marks 70th birthday

First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Social media users are gushing over Ghana’s first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo’s endless beauty despite her old age.



Using the hashtag ’70 and beautiful’, dozens of social media pages have shared stunning photos of the First Lady, sharing hearty birthday messages to her.



To them, they are marveled at the fact that the first lady looks much younger than her age.



Some of them wrote:

“Simply wonderful and Beautiful Rebecca ... 70!!!! Whatttt,”



“Your age is unbelievable on the face of it. Happy 70 Beautiful Rebecca,”



“To every great president there’s an awesome First Lady. and yes we are blessed to have you ... in you there’s our great father of the Land,”



“Ghanaians love Beautiful Rebecca because she doesn't fight over government contracts or act as the vice President of the country. And she gives the 2nd Lady chance to do her work. Happy Birthday to you mama Becky,”



Meanwhile among several other projects, Mrs. Akufo-Addo has used her position as ‘first lady’ to effectively champion the cause of women and children in the country.



She has provided all forms of huge support to the healthcare sector and is also an Ambassador for the fight against cancer.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo was born on 12 March 1951.



