70-year-old fake lawyer arrested at Amasaman Circuit Court

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

There was drama in the Amasaman Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when the judge hearing a case ordered the arrest of the lawyer representing the defendant in the case – 70-year-old Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo.



The registrar of the court, with the help of warrant officers promptly arrested the supposed lawyer, Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, and sent him to the Amasaman Divisional Police Headquarters.



It came to light that Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo was not on the roll of lawyers and belonged to an unlicensed law firm and was on the face of the facts before the court, an imposter.



The Amasaman Divisional Police upon receiving him from the Court Registrar detained the 70-year-old on charges of impersonation and unlawful practice as a lawyer contrary to the Criminal Offence Act (Act 29) of 1960.



According to the police report on the matter, the “Court Registrar arrested to Amasaman Divisional Headquarters, a 70-year-old suspect Lawyer Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, dressed in a wig, a bib and gown with the help of Court warrant Officers on the orders of the Circuit Judge.



The suspect Lawyer had presented himself as the counsel for a defendant in Suit No. C1/33/2023 titled Rev. Dr. Samuel Adu VRS Nii Osabu Akwei 1. He presented his practice licence number as eGAR/02121/23 from DUAME , GEORGE AND ASSOCIATES With chamber No. ePP00217/23.



The report sighted by MyNewsGh.com explained that the Judge ordered the arrest of Mr Nii Bii Griffiths Dodoo after perusing a document from the General Legal Council (GLC) dated July 23, 2023 and signed by the Secretary of the GLC, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo telling the Court that Mr Griffiths Dodoo was not on the roll of lawyers and did not belong to a licensed law firm.



The Amasaman Divisional Police Command is currently investigating the matter as Mr Griffiths Dodoo is being prepared to face prosecution.