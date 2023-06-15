7 years of blaming your predecessor is shocking! - Kojo Bonsu slams Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

A businessman and politician, Kojo Bonsu, has said it is baffling that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to jab the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration for his failures, 7 years after he took over power.



The politician said that he is extremely surprised that the president continues to blame Mahama whenever he gets the chance to speak, for the economic mess in the country.



This reaction comes on the back of the statement President Nana Akufo-Addo made during the commissioning of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



The president, during the ceremony, said that Ghana is never returning to the era of erratic power supply, adding that he leaves ‘Dumsor’ as John Mahama's legacy.



In responding to this, Kojo Bonsu tweeted that Ghanaians voted for the NPP to make right all the issues and problems they trumpeted when they were in opposition, hence there is no need for them to continue blaming the NDC for their woes.



“I honestly feel Prez Akuffo Addo's bla bla bla about dumsor is neither here nor there. Ghanaians voted for him & his party to fix the issues they were so "loud-mouthed" about whilst in opposition. 7 solid years of blaming your predecessor is a pity, sham & egregious! #FixTheMess,” Kojo Bonsu tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, has revealed that the construction of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central was only made possible through a grant aid former President John Dramani Mahama requested from Japan in 2014.





