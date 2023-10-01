7 years down, no meaningful project in Ashanti region – Group bashes Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group that represents the Ashanti Region on social media, Asante Nation, has lashed out at the current government for abandoning the region after they massively voted for them to win the 2020 elections.



According to Asante Nation, it has been 7 years since the current government came into power but “no meaningful project has been commissioned” in the region.



The group while ranting on X (formerly Twitter) showed proof of how the votes in the 2020 elections were in favour of the New Patriotic Party.



They listed a number of projects that former presidents had started in the region that have either not been completed or have been abandoned.



“What his own Party predecessor John Agyekum Kufuor couldn't complete have all being left unattended; Sofoline Interchange, KNUST Teaching Hospital, Boankra, Krofrom Market etc.



“What his immediate predecessor John Dramani Mahama left too nothing has been done about them; Afari Military Hospital, Sawua Regional Hospital, Kumawu Hospital, Bekwai Hospital etc. Apart from Kejetia phase 1 he helped to complete.



“His own projects that he started too, he hasn't completed any. Kumasi International Airport (Abandoned), Kejetia Market Phase II (Abandoned), Maternity Block at KATH (Abandoned) etc,” some of the tweets read.



To top it all, they added that the president promised four interchanges, but after 4 years, not even one has been completed.



“He promised Kumasi 4 interchanges, baako koraa ayɛ asɛm. The Kumasi Airport Project started before the Tamale Airport project, Tamale Airport has been commissioned, Go to the Kumasi Airport site and see, workers left the site long ago,” the tweets said.



