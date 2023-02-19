7 times Christian Atsu supported the less privileged

General News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is one of the most benevolent footballers in the country. The player who grew up in a poor background has never given a blind eye to people in need.



The player has more than once given back to society either through various form of donations.



Christian Atsu’s philanthropic works cut transcends beyond football where he has been supporting people from various backgrounds.



Here are 7 times Christian Atsu has donated to people



Donation to a 62-year-old woman in prison



Christian Atsu once lend a helping hand to a 62-year-old woman who was serving a 10-year jail term.



The old woman affectionately called Mama Theresa was arrested for possessing marijuana. The former Chelsea player stepped in to pay for the release of the old woman and also paid for her to undergo surgery.



Atsu settles bail of blind inmate



A blind inmate of the Nsawam Prison, Peter Ennin, gained freedom from prison after Black Stars player Christian Atsu paid his court fine.



Ennin was convicted and sentenced to a ‘hefty’ fine which he failed to pay and had to serve a prison term instead.



However, Atsu came to his aid and paid for his release from jail.



Release of 10 prisoners



In 2018, Atsu embarked on a mission to get 10 prisoners freed by paying their court fines. The 10 were found guilty of petty theft after stealing food. However, the player was able to pay for the freedom of the prisoners at the Cape Coast Prison annex.



Bailing a lactating mother and two others



Atsu prevented a mother and her two daughters from spending three months in prison for taking some leftover corn estimated at GH¢10 which did not belong to them.



A court found them guilty and sentenced all of them including the lactating mother after being unable to pay a fine of GH¢ 360 slapped on them.



He came to the rescue of the convicts and through the Crime Check Foundation donated GH¢1,000 for their release.



Christian Atsu bails 40 inmates



Atsu bailed about 40 inmates for an undisclosed amount of money. The player pleaded with government to pardon some of the inmates and release them for petty theft.



Donation of boots to young players



In 2021, the footballer donated eighty pairs of football boots to former team Cheetah FC. The player donated to the club to support young players and prevent them from hustling to get boots to nurture their talents.



Donation to School



In 2017, when Christian Atsu returned from abroad, he seized the opportunity to donate to people in the Central Region of Ghana.



The player donated hundreds of items to Becky’s foundation, an orphanage in Senya Berekum.



