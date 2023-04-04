7 sustain injuries in machete fight over woman at Twifo Abodom

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Some seven persons have reportedly sustained injuries in a machete fight between the youth of Twifo Abodom and Wassa Hemanso in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.



The fight is said to have been a result of a man allegedly attempting to snatch the girlfriend of another during a funeral wakekeeping.



During the event at Wassa Hemanso, a youth of the town is said to have slapped a man from Twifo Abodom out of nowhere on the basis that he was dancing with his girlfriend.



The recipient of the slap is said to have returned to his village of Twifo Abodom and reported the attack on him causing anger among the youth.



In retaliation, some youth of Twifo Abodom on Sunday, April 2, 2023, numbering about twenty are said to have laid an ambush on the youth of Wassa Hemanso resulting in a free for all machete fight.



Both sides according to a report by Kasapafmonline.com recorded casualties with some sustaining severe wounds.



The injured were rushed to the Twifo Atieku Health Centre for treatment while the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District Police Command intervened to restore peace and order between the two communities.



The police have since commenced an investigation into the incident.



