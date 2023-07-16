7 key roles Sir David Adjaye has lost since explosive sexual misconduct allegations

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Renowned Ghanaian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye has encountered a series of setbacks following explosive allegations of sexual assault made by three former employees.



Since the accusations came to light, Adjaye has faced numerous consequences, with significant implications for his professional endeavours.



One of the prominent setbacks faced by Adjaye is the cancellation of his Africa Institute campus project in the UAE.



Additionally, he has stepped down as the Design Advocate for the Mayor of London and resigned from his position as a Trustee of London's Serpentine Galleries.



Adjaye has also been suspended from the UK Holocaust Memorial project and his association with the Studio Museum in Harlem.



Furthermore, a project involving the construction of a building for Oregon's Multnomah County Library has been cancelled.



Lastly, Adjaye formally disassociated himself with African Futures.



The allegations of sexual misconduct against Adjaye were first reported by the Financial Times on July 4.



The accusations originate from three women who worked for Adjaye between 2018 and 2019. One of the women made a criminal complaint to the police in South Africa in September 2021.



The women, identified by pseudonyms Gene, Maya, and Dunia in the Financial Times article to protect their identities, allege various forms of exploitation, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, and a toxic work culture that went unaddressed for years. They claim that their experiences with Adjaye severely disrupted their careers, caused mental distress, and created financial difficulties.



Adjaye, in response to the allegations, has admitted to entering into relationships with the women but vehemently denied any claims of sexual assault or harassment.



In a statement to the Financial Times, he expressed deep remorse for blurring the boundaries between his personal and professional lives and acknowledged his mistakes.



Adjaye has committed to seeking immediate professional help to learn from his actions and prevent their recurrence.



