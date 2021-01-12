General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

7 instances people have landed in trouble for speaking against Akufo-Addo

Following the arrest of entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bulldog, the spotlight has been thrown on similar instances individuals who spoke against the presidency or the president have suffered a similar fate.



About this development, critics have described the New Patriotic Party and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as dictatorial and intolerant of dissenting views hence the ‘harassment’ of individuals who speak against the government.



To them, the freedom to clear one’s chest and rant about the ills in government is hampered under the current president.



For instance, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, NDC flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama, and NDC’s Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi have all described the Akufo-Addo government as very hostile and intolerant of journalists and critics.



To them, the government appears very intolerant and ready to crush those who speak up.



With that being said, let’s take a look at a number of people who have been arrested or punished for threatening the government.



Power FM presenter arrested for insulting, threatening Akufo-Addo



A journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was in December 2020 invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly insulting and threatening President Akufo-Addo.



The radio presenter is said to have recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was allegedly heard insulting and issuing a series of threats to the president.



The police in a letter to the Management of Power FM asked for the release of Mr Bennie to report to “Superintendent/1U at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, Room 13 on Monday 14/12/2020 to assist with investigations.



Self-acclaimed Apostle arrested for insulting Akufo-Addo and threatening EC boss



A self-acclaimed pastor, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, was arrested on June 9, 2020, after threatening Mrs Jean Mensa and President Akufo-Addo.



After raining insults on President Akufo-Addo, Apostle Owusu Adjei caused a stir when he threatened to kill the EC boss if she goes ahead to compile a new voters register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



He threatened to stop the compilation of the new register and also threatened that should the EC boss go ahead with the registration, she will die young at midnight, although he did not mention any specific day.



Social Media Alarmist arrested for threatening to kill Police Officers, burn Akufo-Addo’s House



In May 2020, a 24-year-old Ghanaian social media user, Bless Kodjoe Amedegbe was arrested by police for trying to rally Ghanaians to kill police officers and burn President Nana Akufo-Addo’s house.



In a video shot at the time the president imposed a three-week lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, Bless Kodjoe incited the public to defy anti-coronavirus directives.



He charged Ghanaians to revolt against national authority and retaliate with attacks on law enforcement personnel if opposed.



He later explained that it was a joke but his case is still pending in court after being granted bail.



A 37-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Akufo-Addo, EC Boss



A 37-year-old man who issued death threats against President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa, was arrested on January 8, 2021.



Seidu Abdul Latif, who lives in Gulumpe, was picked up around Kintampo by a joint national security intelligence and police team.



He is said to have gone into hiding in Buipe and Kintampo when he got wind that the police were looking for him in connection with threats to end the lives of the first family, and that of the EC boss.



The suspect is alleged to have posted unprintable words in a closed WhatsApp group, a portion which read: “Look, Nana Addo and Jean Mensa, we’ll kill your children and your children’s children and your grandchildren’s children and on and on till we wipe out your blood in this country.”



Kofi Adomah Nwanwani invited by Police CID for correctly predicting contents of President Akufo-Addo’s speech



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on June 3, 2020, invited Director of News at Angel 102.9 FM, Kofi Adomah, for predicting correctly the contents of President Akufo-Addo’s speech.



In a video recording aired on Kofi TV, Kofi Adomah predicted many of the things the president said, including the decision to relax some of the restrictions imposed on the country as a measure to control the surge in the COVID-19 cases the country had recorded. He was invited by the security agencies and after questioning was released.



Appiah Stadium arrested by Kumasi Police for tagging President Akufo-Addo a drug addict



In September 2017, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as ‘Appiah Stadium’ was arrested by the police in the Ashanti Region.



The popular opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party member was arrested and transferred to the police headquarters in Accra after he claimed in an audio that the President smokes marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’. President Akufo-Addo subsequently asked the police to drop charges against him.



Three students de-boardinized for insulting President Akufo-Addo



On August 7, 2020, three final year students of the Sekondi College in the Western Region were sacked from the boarding house after they used unprintable words on President Akufo-Addo.





Following their actions, they were directed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to write the WASSCE from home.



The students in a viral video were seen insulting the president after they failed to perform in some particular subjects during West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).





Bulldog detained for threatening Akufo-Addo



Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson Bulldog has reportedly been detained by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over his claim that President Akufo-Addo will not complete his second term if he does not pay Menzgold customers.



On January 11, 2021, the outspoken Manager of Shata Wale was invited by the security agency over his threats.



Appearing on United Television with actress Nana Ama MacBrown, Bulldog is reported to have said:



“…As for the money, it will come. Like Nana Addo will run. He’ll not finish his second term, I’m telling you, he no go finish ein 4 years”.