7 electrocuted to death during a heavy downpour

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Seven persons have been pronounced dead after they got electrocuted during a heavy windy downpour at Amanfrom, a community near Hwidiem.



According to Police sitrep, the main electrical cables got disengaged from the pole through a striking thunderstorm and in the process, some of the cables fell in the rains.



The seven together with their children moved from their houses which roofs were ripped off by the heavy rainstorm had moved to another residence to seek refuge.



However, while they walked to through the floods, seven of them were electrocuted by the electrical cables which had also been ripped off by the rain.



Police upon receiving information of their electrocution visited the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in Hwidiem where it emerged that five adults and three children had been pronounced dead.



Meanwhile, two of the children are said to be in a stable condition whiles one child’s condition is critical.