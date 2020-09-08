Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Class FM

7 days paternity leave for fathers – NDC

Paternity leave for fathers to stay with their babies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its 2020 manifesto has promised seven days paternity leave for fathers in the country.



Under its health policies, the main opposition party noted that it will “amend the law to provide four months maternity leave, in addition to existing legal maternity provisions and grant seven days paternity leave”.



The manifesto was launched in Accra on Monday, 7 September 2020.



Prior to the manifesto launch, former President John Mahama’s running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had promised mothers in Ghana will enjoy an additional month to the already-existing three months if the NDC wins the 7 December 2020 polls,



Speaking at a gathering to mark International Youth Day (IYD), which fell on Wednesday, 12 August 2020, Professor Opoku-Agyemang enunciated her party’s commitment to proving that they care about Ghanaians.



She said: “I sympathise with young mothers, but you will be happy to know when our manifesto is launched that we have increased the maternity leave [period]. We have moved it from three months to four months’ fully-paid maternity leave and we are also going to ensure that until the child is nine months, the woman truly has time.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.