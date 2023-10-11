7 cases of food poisoning that have been reported since 2019

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

In a 2015 report, food experts decried what they said was a lack of data on food poisoning in the country; a situation that seriously impedes efforts to contain the growing cases of food-poisoning and food-borne disease in the country.



That situation has persisted and with the most recent report of a case of food poisoning at Asante Akyem, GhanaWeb puts together a list of the most recent cases of food poisoning in the country.



We begin from Atwedie, Asante Akyem South district, where a total of eighteen individuals were hospitalized after eating a popular Ghanaian dish, Waakye. Suspicions arose of contamination with a toxic substance after the victims ate the food, which was purchased from a local woman.



Subsequent investigations have uncovered that the stew accompanying the food had been tampered with, possibly poisoned.



Reports indicate that the victims began to experience severe stomach aches and diarrhea, with one person requiring surgery due to the effects.



Incidentally, the vendor herself fell victim to these painful symptoms and had to seek medical attention.



According to a report by Kessben FM, some individuals in the community have expressed doubt about the food vendor's involvement in this incident, shifting their suspicions towards her landlord due to a reportedly strained relationship.



Marwako food poisoning: 53 persons undergoing treatment at various health facilities:



On Saturday, May 14, 2022, fifty-three persons who ate from the Marwako Fast Food and Restaurant were reported to have been treated at various health centres in Accra over suspicions of food poisoning from the East Legon branch of the restaurant.



According to management of the restaurant, as of Thursday, 12 May 2022, the figure recorded was 53.



Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Mohammed Amen Lamptey, noted at the time that the figure could go up as 3 separate teams had been dispatched in search of victims.



4 branches of the restaurant including Abelemkpe, Spintex, La and East Legon, were eventually closed down.



The FDA said the East Legon branch, where the suspected food poisoning occurred, had its food hygiene permit expired at the time of the incident.



Teaching assistant dead after consuming food she bought from a food joint



A teaching assistant at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a constituent of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication, reportedly died through alleged food poisoning.



Vida Ohenewaa Akua Asiedu, the deceased, reportedly became ill after purchasing fried rice and fish from Tasty Bites, a food joint at the Dworwulu Campus of the school.



She was later admitted to the hospital, but she died.



The incident shocked the university community, and those close to her have eulogised her, with some describing her as generous and kind-hearted.



An audio recording of the deceased has since surfaced, with her praying that others do not go through what she had.



“I couldn’t sleep,” she said on the tape. I had a severe headache, felt cold, was out of breath, and could not sleep. I purchased the food from Tasty Bites like freshly cooked rice, so I asked if that was how the food tasted. Dzorwulu Junction—fried rice with fish and vegetables. The Fried Rice tasted I ate the rice but couldn’t finish it because it wasn’t packaged. I later went home and ate again.



I haven’t been feeling well since. I don’t wish for anyone to go through this kind of experience. I live in Newtown, which is a Zongo community. We buy Waakye by the bucket load. You would get a stomach ache every now and then. But I haven’t experienced this painful thing because of the food I ate.”



"It is painful. I am feeling restless. It looks like someone has cast a spell on you all because something had to leave your intestine and system totally.”



She finally advised the one she sent the audio to be cautious of where they buy food from.



Promising 2021 KETASCO NSMQ finalist dies after reportedly being poisoned:



One of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists from the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO), James Lutterodt, reportedly died after falling victim to suspected food poisoning.



The sad news of the passing of James Lutterodt was contained in a report by graphiconline.com.



The talented and ambitious 19-year-old student; James, was part of the remarkable KETASCO 2021 team that made it to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.



Sources close to the deceased said he died of an alleged food poisoning.



The source also added that the deceased was due to travel after gaining admission to Howard University in the United States.



1 dead, 40 hospitalised after eating waakye at Oyibi:



On Friday, January 27, 2023, one person was confirmed dead after eating waakye at a joint at Oyibi Bush Canteen Junction in the Greater Accra Region.



There were also 30 persons who were also said to have been affected and rushed to the Valley View Hospital, Oyibi Hospital, Dodowa Hospital, and other facilities after they complained of severe stomach ache, including the waakye seller.



According to a Daily Graphic report, during their visit to Valley View Hospital, the hospital officials confirmed some people were rushed into the hospital but have been treated and discharged.



The hospital also said they are investigating to ascertain if the patients' cases were indeed from food poisoning.



"As at now, some other people are still visiting the hospital and, therefore, until all the necessary laboratory tests are complete, we cannot give specific data on the number of people who have been affected or whether it was indeed a case of food poisoning," Dr Esther Danquah from the district hospital said.



Tragic feast as 22 hospitalized in suspected food poisoning outbreak at funeral:



According to a blog post on GhanaWeb Reporter on Monday, May 15, 2023, a total of 22 individuals from the farming community of Agou in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region were hospitalized following a suspected case of food poisoning.



The incident occurred after they consumed food at a funeral, and out of the affected individuals, 13 were admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, while the remaining nine received treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.



Dr. Theophilus Amoatey, the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, stated in an interview that all the victims presented with symptoms such as vomiting and acute diarrhea. He further mentioned that the patients are responding well to the treatment they are receiving.



The food served to the victims reportedly included porridge, rice, banku (a local dish), meat, and pito (a locally brewed drink made from wheat and maize). Samples of the food have been sent to the laboratory for examination, and a team of disease control experts has been dispatched to the community to conduct a thorough investigation.



David Amenudzi, a nursing officer at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, and his colleagues who were on duty during the admission of the victims, stated that most of them were not in life-threatening conditions upon arrival.



Some of the patients and their relatives, interviewed at both hospitals, reported consuming rice, banku, and meat, after which they experienced diarrhea and severe stomach pain.



In conclusion, a suspected case of food poisoning has resulted in the hospitalization of 22 individuals from the Agou community. Medical professionals are attending to the patients, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the food poisoning incident.



Dozens of Accra High students admitted over suspected food poisoning:



In December 2019, some 150 students of the Accra High School were reportedly rushed to the Adabraka Polyclinic after eating meals served them at school.



Information available to 3news.com indicated that the students complained of stomach upset after taking the meals and were subsequently rushed to the hospital Monday dawn.



They were all suspected to be suffering from food poisoning and diarrhoea.



