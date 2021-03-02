Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

7 arrested for kidnapping chief

The suspects are between ages 26 to 52 years

Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested seven individuals over the alleged kidnapping of Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II, Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area in the Asante Akyem South District.



In a news release, the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Police Service said it received information of the alleged kidnap on March 1, 2021, at about 3:40 pm.



It said officers from the Konongo Police Patrol Team were dispatched to follow up on the information and in the process, they intercepted an unregistered Honda Civic private car and a Toyota Matrix Taxi Cab at Kubease near Ejisu.



The occupants of the vehicles are said to be the suspected kidnappers and their victim, Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II.



The suspects according to the police are Kwame Boafo 52 years, Kwabena Ofori 40 years, Theophilus Larbi 27 years, Yakubu Adamu 28 years, Musah Adanda 37 years, Edward Kwadwo 36 years, and Benjamin Gbli 26 years.



The victim who was seen with injuries was thus issued a police medical form to attend hospital and report back to the police to assist in investigations.



The suspects are reportedly in the custody of the police assisting in investigations. The police in the statement stated that it will among other things uncover the motive of the kidnapping through investigations.