7 Policemen in trouble for leaving duty post to Community Police Assistants

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Some seven (7) police officers who abandoned their duty posts as well as others who were indifferent to illegal happenings within their jurisdiction face punitive actions by the police administration after they were found not to have reported for work on Friday, April 9, 2021.



Police who were detailed to man the Okorase Police Station abandoned their post and instead a heavily drunk Community Police Assistant (CPA) was found manning the entire station when senior officers on monitoring, visiting and patrols stormed the New Juaben North and South Municipalities all the Eastern Region



Led DSP ASY Young, the team was making sure that men were on ground to enable them discharge their duties effectively and efficiently in the fight against crime.



But on visiting Okorase Police station both the station orderly Corporal Thompson MacDonell and counter NCO Sargent Rosemond Acheampong were absent from duty.



Only a Community Police Assistant (CPA) was on duty but completely drunk to the extent he could not differentiate his left from the right.



All efforts made to get absented officers on their mobile proved futile forcing the team to inform the District officer about the level of indiscipline of his men.



The team visited South Akim Rural Bank and observed that the bank guard duty man was there without ammunition and arms. Constable Joel Tinkorang was the guard duty man without arm and ammunitions at the banks.



The team proceeded to Mile 50 barrier where Constable Amoh Eugenia was absent from duty.



Later the team visited Korley Nkwanta but Lance Corporal Ayeta Anafo Simon was absent from the duty and others were alert performing their duties.