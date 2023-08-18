7,103 Tamale residents benefit from GMR's free medical care

Health News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Kofi Nyarko Addo, Contributor

7,103 residents of Tamale in the Northern Region have received free medical care from Ghana Medical Relief (GMR).



They were attended to when GMR embarked on a five-day free medical outreach at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



The team which earlier donated to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Bawjiase, rendered services such as Paediatric urology, medical, dental, and obstetrics, among others to residents of Tamale and its immediate environs from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28, 2023.



The team also registered 3,100 persons unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free and conducted 621 Dental Procedures and Extractions.



The United States-based non-profit organisation in collaboration with John Agyekum Kufour Foundation and the Ghana Airforce, which helped airlift all medical supplies from Accra to Tamale also donated various medical equipment including ventilators and wheelchairs to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Additionally, GMR offered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to personnel of the Ghana Airforce in Tamale and Accra and was taught how to respond to emergencies like cardiac arrest in the discharge of their duties.



The President of GMR, Samuel Kwapong Owusu who spoke on the sidelines of the closing ceremony for the outreach program expressed his profound gratitude to all those who supported and made this year’s medical outreach a success, notably the Northern Regional Minister, JAK Foundation, Ghana Airforce and African World Airlines among others.



“I am hopeful that one village at a time, we will be able to provide quality health ca to deprived communities in Ghana,” he posited.