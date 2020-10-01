General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: My News GH

7,000 persons have died for speaking ill against me - Nyame Somafo Yaw reveals

Nyame Somafo Yaw, leader and founder of Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som

In case you are fond of saying certain bad things or making unsavoury comments about ‘men of God’ which leads to denting their hard-earned reputation, then you must rethink your actions.



The leader and founder of Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som, Nyame Somafo Yaw has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that so far over 17,000 people are currently sick.



He revealed: “Many are those who are going through several degrees of afflictions for saying bad things about me. So far over 17,000 people have been suffering with others dead due to insolence and for bad-mouthing me.”



When asked what has so far happened to those who make denigrating comments about his religion during his 7days Rabbi Conference at Gomoa Ankamu monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Nyame Somafo Yaw said, “Many are those who come to me with their families to plead for forgiveness because they doubted me and made unsavoury comments about what God has sent me to come on earth to fulfil.”



He, therefore, took the opportunity to advise those who are fond of saying certain bad things about God’s servants to desist from the act otherwise they will have themselves to blame for the consequences.



He continued “That’s how it works with the Elijah lineage. Jesus Christ also said that if you speak against the son of man you will be forgiven but if you speak against the holy spirit no amount of remorse will make you to be forgiven.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.