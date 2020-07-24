You are here: HomeNews2020 07 24Article 1015336

General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

694 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ghana, cumulative figure now 30,366

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Death toll remains 153 Death toll remains 153


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The Ghana Health Service has announced the confirmation of 694 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings Ghana’s case count to 30,366. The development comes barely a day after 682 new cases were announced.

Out of the 30,366-case load, 26,687 have recovered and/or been discharged. The death toll remains 153, leaving the country with 3,526 active cases.

According to GHS, 6 cases are critical, 4 are on ventilator while 26 are severe.

389 of the new cases came from the Ashanti region while 157 were recorded in the Greater Accra region.

Total test positivity rate is 8.40.

Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cumulative cases:

Greater Accra Region - 15,863

Ashanti Region - 7,026

Western Region - 2,361

Central Region - 1,269

Eastern Region - 1,164

Volta Region - 538

Bono Region - 421

Bono East Region - 413

Northern Region - 302

Western North Region - 298

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 172

Ahafo Region - 116

Upper West Region - 75

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

  

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter