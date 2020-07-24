694 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ghana, cumulative figure now 30,366

General News of Friday, 24 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ghana Health Service has announced the confirmation of 694 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
This brings Ghana’s case count to 30,366. The development comes barely a day after 682 new cases were announced.
Out of the 30,366-case load, 26,687 have recovered and/or been discharged. The death toll remains 153, leaving the country with 3,526 active cases.
According to GHS, 6 cases are critical, 4 are on ventilator while 26 are severe.
389 of the new cases came from the Ashanti region while 157 were recorded in the Greater Accra region.
Total test positivity rate is 8.40.
Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cumulative cases:
Greater Accra Region - 15,863
Ashanti Region - 7,026
Western Region - 2,361
Central Region - 1,269
Eastern Region - 1,164
Volta Region - 538
Bono Region - 421
Bono East Region - 413
Northern Region - 302
Western North Region - 298
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 172
Ahafo Region - 116
Upper West Region - 75
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
