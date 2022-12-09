69.9% of Ghanaian adults have more confidence in religious, traditional justice system - GSS

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that 7 out of 10 adults representing (69.9%) of Ghanaians, hold the view that the religious and traditional leaders’ system effectively protects the rights of every citizen more than the formal justice system.



This figure is 10.8 percent higher than those who agree that the formal justice system effectively protects the rights of citizens. This is according to findings from the 2021 Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey (GIPSS) released by the Ghana Statistical Service.



In addition to the findings, the research also revealed that less than half of adult Ghanaians representing (46.5%) are aware of the major anti-corruption agencies i.e. office of the special prosecutor, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



