684 persons exposed to Accra Girls’ SHS coronavirus – MoE

Health officials in Ghana have identified at least 684 contacts who got close to some eight persons who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Girls’ School in the capital, Accra.



“At this point, 648 contacts have been identified and a number of them have been tested,” a Deputy Minister of Education said at a press briefing in Accra, Tuesday.



At least six students of the Accra Girls’ SHS, a teacher and his spouse tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow final year students prepare for their exit exams.



Chaotic scenes were recorded at the school’s premises Monday, after some parents who got wind of the news, besieged the school to return their wards back home.







Police officers were deployed to the school to prevent some agitated parents who stormed the area from entering the premises of the school



Dr. Adutwum at the press briefing allayed the fears of the parents saying the situation has been put under control.



“A [COVID-19] case was reported to the health bay of a very distinguished school in Accra serving young women on June 29, 2020. A student who was unwell reported. Of course, they were quickly identified that it might be symptoms of COVID-19.



“Subsequently, other students started showing similar symptoms and they were all quickly quarantined prior to the testing and test results came in and we have six students who tested unfortunately positive for COVID-19. They were immediately isolated and taken care off and parents were informed to bring down the anxiety. An instructor and wife who tested positive have also been isolated.”



“I can understand why some parents went to the school to take their children home, but taking your child away at this point is not a very good option…So as I speak to you now, we are on top of the medical side of things and the Ghana Education Service is also on the education side of things,” he added.



The Deputy Education Minister further said counsellors have been brought on board to help boost the morale of the students so teaching and learning could go on.







“We understand that, in the midst of all the anxiety, it is difficult for students to learn, but counsellors are on-site now looking at ways that they can help the students recompose themselves and begin the preparations ahead.”



In June, the government of Ghana, relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow final year students in basic schools, colleges and universities to return to school.



President Akufo-Addo outlined a number of measures including the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) deployed to some schools to prevent a possible outbreak of the virus.



Concerns were however raised as stakeholders called for a mass testing of students before they returned to school.

