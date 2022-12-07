You are here: HomeNews2022 12 07Article 1676060

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

67-year-old woman allegedly commits suicide at Mankessim

A 67-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide at Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana.

The old woman, according to a report by Despite Media's Central Regional Correspondent, Ibrahim Dadzie, took her own life by hanging herself.

According to the reporter, the incident occurred on Friday, December 7, 2022, at Mmroansa, a suburb of Mankessim.

The old woman was found the morning of the incident by her eldest daughter hanging from a door frame with a sponge tied around her neck.

According to the reporter, the incident has thrown relatives of the deceased into a state of shock, as they find it difficult to identify what motivated their mother to take her own life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital, with police investigations ongoing.

