648 contacts identified after exposure to persons with coronavirus at Accra Girls SHS – Adutwum

Health officials have identified 648 persons as having contact with some eight persons who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School.



This was disclosed by a Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum at a press conference organized by the Information Ministry on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



According to him, some of the 648 contacts identified “have been tested.”



Six students of the Accra Girls’ SHS, a teacher, and his spouse, tested positive for the virus two weeks after final year students returned to school to prepare for their exit exams.



Some parents thronged the premises of the Accra Girls SHS yesterday, July 6, 2020, seeking to return their wards back home following the COVID-19 situation at the school.



At Tuesday’s press briefing, Dr. Adutwum assured parents that the situation is under control.



“A [COVID-19] case was reported to the health bay of a very distinguished school in Accra serving young women on June 29, 2020. A student who was unwell reported. Of course, they were quickly identified that it might be symptoms of COVID-19. Subsequently, other students started showing similar symptoms and they were all quickly quarantined prior to the testing and test results came in and we have six students who tested unfortunately positive for COVID-19. They were immediately isolated and taken care off and parents were informed to bring down the anxiety. An instructor and wife who tested positive have also been isolated.”



“I can understand why some parents went to the school to take their children home, but taking your child away at this point is not a very good option…So as I speak to you now, we are on top of the medical side of things and the Ghana Education Service is also on the education side of things,” he added.



Dr. Adutwum further noted that the services of counsellors have been sought to help boost the morale of the students. Thereby, creating a conducive teaching and learning environment.



“We understand that, in the midst of all the anxiety, it is difficult for students to learn, but counsellors are on-site now looking at ways that they can help the students recompose themselves and begin the preparations ahead,” he said.





