64 PWDs supported in Akontombra District

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

-The Sefwi-Akontombra District Assembly in the Western North Region has supported 64 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with items valued at GH120,000.00



The items included 53 Deep Freezers, five fufu pounding machines, two spraying machines, two electric machines, one mobile money kit and one barbering equipment.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the presentation, Mr Yawson Amoah District Chief Executive, said the donation formed part of the government’s efforts to resource and empower persons with disabilities to be self-dependent.



He indicated that funding was from the three per cent share of the District Assembly's common fund.



Mr Amoah appealed to other PWDs in the District, who have not joined the association to do so since it was the only way to benefit from the Central Government and the District Assembly.



Mr Amoah advised the beneficiaries not to sell the items but to use them for income-generating activities to support their family.



Mr Philip Aseidu, the chairman of Akontombra District, Persons With Disabilities, commended the government and the District Assembly for the kind gesture and appealed to the Government to consider giving them apprenticeship training as well.



Some of the beneficiaries, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA), thanked the Government for the initiative and promised to make good use of the items.