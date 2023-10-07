62% of primary 2 pupils struggle to read - Education Minister

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has emphasized the urgent need for a transformation in Ghana's education system.



During the launch of the National Education Leadership Institute (NELI) in Takoradi, Dr. Adutwum stressed that Ghana cannot rely on leadership developed through apprenticeship alone but must prioritize purposefully trained leaders who are deeply committed to improving learning outcomes.



Highlighting the concerning state of primary education in the country, Dr. Adutwum referred to a study conducted by the National Standardized Test in 2022, which assessed the reading abilities of Primary 2 students.



The results revealed a distressing situation, with 62 percent of Primary 2 pupils unable to read. This situation was even worse than in 2015.



"In a test conducted in 2015, only 2 percent of Primary 2 students could read in this country. Thereafter, in 2022, the President invested resources and conducted a National Standardized test for every Primary 2 student in the country," citinewsroom.com quoted Dr. Adutwum.



"While the test results show that 38 percent of students can now read, I must express my dissatisfaction because it also indicates that 62 percent still cannot read, and this is a matter of grave concern," he emphasized.



Dr. Adutwum stressed the necessity of cultivating a new generation of educational leaders who prioritize learning outcomes and are determined to bring about positive change in Ghana's education sector.



He firmly stated that the nation can no longer rely solely on the traditional apprenticeship model for leadership development.



"We must expedite the process of replicating successful educational experiences, such as the Wesley Girls' experience, to foster more effective school leadership. This is precisely where the National Education Leadership Institute comes into play," the Minister declared.



"While apprenticeship remains relevant, it is equally imperative for individuals to study and gain an understanding of what drives success within Ghana's educational institutions," he concluded.



