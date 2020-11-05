General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

62,794 security personnel to be deployed for December polls

All the officers will be in their regular uniforms

A total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has stated.



Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, the IGP revealed that the security personnel will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.



“62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.



“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP said.



The IGP also warned that his outfit will deal ruthlessly with persons who foment trouble on election day.



“The security services are very familiar with the laws and every person or group of persons who falls foul of the law will be dealt with”.





